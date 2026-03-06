Jaguars Restructuring OL Patrick Mekari & S Eric Murray For $10.72M In Cap Space

Per Spotrac, the Jaguars are restructuting OL Patrick Mekari‘s contract to create $7.36 million in 2026 cap space.

Spotrac adds the restructure will add three void years from 2028 to 2030, and Mekari’s cap hits are scheduled to be $7.3 million, $18.1 million and $5.52 million (void).

Spotrac also reports Jacksonville is restructuring S Eric Murray‘s contract for $3.36 million in 2026 cap space. The Jaguars still need to clear more than $6 million to be cap compliant by next week.

Mekari, 27, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2019. He made the final roster as a rookie and has been there ever since.

Mekari was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when he re-signed on a three-year, $14.45 million contract through 2024. He made a base salary of $4.35 million in 2024.

Jacksonville signed Merkari ahead of the 2025 season on a three-year, $37.5 million deal.

In 2025, Mekari started 14 games for the Jaguars at right guard.

Murray, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was later traded to the Browns in return for DE Emmanuel Ogbah.

Murray played out the final year of his four-year, $2,967,304 contract before signing with the Texans on a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million in 2020. He reworked his deal in 2022 to add another year in 2023 and re-signed a one-year deal for 2024.

The Jaguars signed him to a three-year, $22.5 million contract in March 2025.

In 2025, Murray appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars and recorded 54 tackles, one interception, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and six pass defenses.