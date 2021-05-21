Jaguars Sign Fourth-Round DT Jay Tufele

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have signed fourth-round DT Jay Tufele Tufele to a four-year rookie contract.

Jacksonville has now signed four of its nine 2021 draft picks:

Ro und Player Pos. Note 1 Trevor Lawrence QB 1 Travis Etienne RB 2 Tyson Campbell CB 2 Walker Little OT 3 Andre Cisco DB 4 Jay Tufele DT Signed 4 Jordan Smith EDGE Signed 5 Luke Farrell TE Signed 6 Jalen Camp WR Signed

Tufele, 21, is a three-year starter at USC and earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors last season.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,305,687 rookie contract that includes a $825,687 signing bonus.

During his college career, Tufele appeared in 33 games and started 29 at defensive tackle, recording 104 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass defenses.