Jaguars Sign QB Danny Etling To P-Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve signed QB Danny Etling to their practice squad.

Etling, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later re-signed Etling to their practice squad. New England re-signed Etling to a futures deal but he was, once again, waived later claimed by the Falcons.

Atlanta brought Etling back on a futures contract this past January before waiving him after coming off their COVID-19 list. From there he had brief stints with the Seahawks, Vikings, Broncos and Packers this year.

During his college career at Purdue and LSU, Etling threw for 7,076 yards while completing 57.9 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.