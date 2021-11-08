Jaguars Sign RB Jordan Wilkins & WR John Brown To PS, Release RB Kerrith Whyte Jr

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that they’ve signed RB Jordan Wilkins and WR John Brown to their practice squad and released RB Kerrith Whyte Jr from the unit.

Here’s the Jaguars updated practice squad:

Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last week.

In 2021, Wilkins has appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded a stat. Last year, Wilkins played in 15 games for the Colts and rushed for 308 yards on 84 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 105 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Brown, 31, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,798,900 contract with the Arizona Cardinals before agreeing to a one-year contract worth $5 million with the Ravens.

Brown later signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Bills in 2019. Buffalo cut him following the 2020 season, and Brown agreed to a one-year $3.75 million contract with the Raiders in March.

However, Brown asked for and was granted his release by the Raiders coming out of the preseason and later had a brief stint on the Broncos’ practice squad.

In 2020, Brown appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught 33 passes for 457 yards receiving and three touchdowns.