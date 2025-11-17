Jaguars Sign S Juan Thornhill To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have signed S Juan Thornhill to the practice squad.

The veteran was cut loose for performance reasons by the Steelers last week.

Thornhill, 30, was taken with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round by the Chiefs out of Virginia in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4,615,266 rookie contract that included a $1,376,556 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Browns and was entering the final year of his contract when Cleveland released him in February. He caught on with the Steelers on a one-year deal but was let go after the trade deadline.

In 2025, Thornhill has appeared in nine games for the Steelers and recorded 38 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.