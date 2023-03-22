Jaguars Signing DE Michael Dogbe To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars are signing DE Michael Dogbe to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Dogbe, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster.

The Cardinals waived Dogbe in 2020 and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to Arizona in March of last year on a one-year, $1 million contract.

In 2022, Dogbe appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded 28 tackles and one tackle for loss.