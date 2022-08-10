Jaguars Signing DL Auzoyah Alufohai, Waiving DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

The Jaguars announced the signing of DL Auzoyah Alufohai on Wednesday and are waiving injured DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.

Alufohai, 25, went undrafted out of West Georgia back in 2020 and signed with the Texans. He was among their final roster cuts but eventually made his way onto the active roster during the season.

After the season, Alufohai was waived by the Texans and had brief stints on the Bears and Packers practice squads before signing a futures deal with the Bears for a second stint with the team. The Bears eventually opted to waive Alufohai a second time.

In 2020, Alufohai appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded one tackle.