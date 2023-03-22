Jaguars Signing DT Henry Mondeaux & RB D’Ernest Johnson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars agreed to terms on a contract with DL Henry Mondeaux on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter also reports Jacksonville is signing RB D’Ernest Johnson to a one-year contract.

Johnson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Florida back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and re-signed to a one-year deal last year.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Browns and recorded four rushing attempts for 17 yards (4.3 YPC), to go along with three receptions for seven yards.

Mondeaux, 27, wound up signing on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Mondeaux to their practice squad before releasing him a few days later. He caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2019 and signed with the Steelers in 2021. From there, he caught on with the Giants in September of last year and bounced on and off New York’s practice squad.

In 2022, Mondeaux appeared in 11 games for the Giants and recorded 16 tackles and one tackle for loss.