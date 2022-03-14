Jaguars Signing LB Foyesade Oluokun To Three-Year, $45M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Jaguars are signing former Falcons LB Foyesade Oluokun to a three-year, $45 million deal with $28 million fully guaranteed. The contract also has a maximum value of $46.5 million according to Rapoport.

Oluokun, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of Yale back in 2016. The Falcons signed Oluokun to a four-year, $2.60 million rookie contract with a signing bonus of $146,629.

He just finished this contract and was set to become a free agent this offseason before reaching an agreement with Jacksonville.

In 2021, Oluokun appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 192 total tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and six pass deflections.