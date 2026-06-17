Jaguars Signing LS Ross Matiscik To Record Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are signing LS Ross Matiscik to a two-year, $3.8 million extension.

That is a record high for long snappers at almost $2 million a year. Matiscik has made three straight Pro Bowls.

Matiscik, 29, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2020 NFL Draft. He made the roster each of his first two seasons.

Matiscik was entering the final year of his contract when he signed a four-year extension with the Jaguars ahead of the 2022 season.

In 2025, Matiscik appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded four total tackles.