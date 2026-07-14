NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Michael Wilson, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur is entering his first year with the franchise after running the Rams’ offense for the previous three years. Arizona WR Michael Wilson doesn’t think the differences will be too drastic, but he is prepared to take on more run-blocking responsibilities when being utilized more frequently in condensed split formations.

“It’s the same offense, very similar,” Wilson said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “And, so, the Puka role is really just the “Z” receiver and the Davante role is really just the “X.” I think [LaFleur] would just probably use those two guys because it’s easy to kind of picture to the average fan who doesn’t know specifics about ball to kind of see what role you’d be doing.”

“I think it fits both of me and Marv’s skill sets, and obviously if you’re the ‘Z,’ you’re going to have to do a lot in the run game and you’re asked to be in the point of attack at a lot of runs. So, definitely, going to have to tighten my chin strap up and embrace that, which I’ve always been good in the run game.”

“So, I’m really excited for the season that I think this offense is going to do a great job of highlighting whoever’s out there.”

LaFleur feels they can make minor adjustments with split differences and motions to best fit the scheme to the personnel they have in Arizona.

“What’s unique about this system, and not just the Arizona Cardinals, but the systems that run something similar, is you can move them inside and outside on a whim, just in terms of our formations, our motions and all that kind of stuff,” LaFleur said. “So, you don’t want to say you can protect them by bringing people inside, but you can just utilize their skill sets in different ways.”

Rams Rams DL Aaron Donald continues to inch closer to a return, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that he approached the team to see how he felt working out in pads. “He told the team that he wanted to go there, work out, see how he felt, see how he reacted. See everything that went along with being back in pads on the football field and seeing how it made him feel,” Schefter said, via PFT. Seahawks A group led by Vinos Khosla and the Khosla family recently purchased the Seahawks, and Khosla expressed his excitement regarding the proceeds going to non-profits. “Excited to be part of this great franchise,” Khosla said via his social media. “Also excited to see the money all go to a non-profit.”