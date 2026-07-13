AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Anton Harrison, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated names Colts’ third-round S A.J. Haulcy as a rookie to watch in Indianapolis’ offseason program, given his “instincts and feel for the game” have quickly shown up in practice.

as a rookie to watch in Indianapolis’ offseason program, given his “instincts and feel for the game” have quickly shown up in practice. Breer mentions that Haulcy looks like the favorite to start opposite S Cam Bynum .

. According to Breer, second-year CB Justin Walley also had an “outstanding spring” and has no limitations after missing all of last year with a torn ACL.

Jaguars

Jaguars OT Anton Harrison is entering the fourth year of his career after being a first-round pick back in 2023. Jacksonville OL coach Shaun Sarrett has been pleased by how Harrison has competed against Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.

“Well, I jokingly say this, it’s like watching two aliens play against each other because of the athletic ability, it really is,” Sarrett said, via John Shipley of SI. “And you know, it’s fun to watch, but it’s also fun, like in the heat of the moment, when, like, maybe he’ll win a play or the other guy will win a play, but just to see him respond, and that’s the key, man. It’s gonna happen. We’re in the NFL, there’s going to be praise, the guys are going to lose, it’s how you respond, and I thought he did that tremendously last year, and he’s improved even this spring on that.”

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci thinks the “sky’s the limit” for Harrison after coaching Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke during his time with the Buccaneers.

“The sky’s the limit. He’s really, really, really talented,” Picucci said. “Obviously, you know, I coached two talented tackles at Tampa Bay. Athletically if he ever wanted to play left tackle, which he did in college, obviously he could do both, but you know, there also has to be the care factor that you want to be good, and I think he does. I don’t want to speak for him, but I think I’ve made a pretty good connection with him so far.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans is excited about the relationship between OC Nick Caley and QB C.J. Stroud and what they can accomplish with improved communication in their second season together.

“With C.J. and Nick, I’ve seen both guys communicating much better,” Ryans said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “It’s Year 2 of a system. When it’s Year 2, you understand we’re not going through the install for the first time. So, there is some recall from what we’ve done in the past that allows us to speed up what we’re doing in Year 2.”

“C.J. has ideas and thoughts on different plays and formations, different things that he likes,” Ryans mentioned. “We try to do our best to implement those things, as well. It’s just the coach-player relationship is definitely headed in the right direction. They’re growing much closer.”