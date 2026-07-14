AFC Notes: Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jacksonville added two rookie tight ends in the draft in second-rounder Nate Boerkircher and fifth-rounder Tanner Koziol to pair with Brenton Strange. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is excited about the various personnel groupings they can run thanks to the added talent in that room.

“I think having a well-rounded tight end room is super important, because you talk about all the different personnel groupings when you’re trying to get a certain defensive personnel on the field, and you have the ability to still throw the ball, whether it’s 12 or 13 (personnel), you still have a real threat in the pass game,” Lawrence said, via the team’s social media. “And that’s important because then you can dictate what happens with the defense a little bit more. And when you don’t, it’s a little bit harder; you get a little bit more easier to track what you’re doing, as far as running the ball, tendencies, and all that, so I think that’s going to help us with our tendencies. Going to be able to do a lot of different things run game and pass game with the versatile tight ends we have.”

Texans

Texans DB Jaylen Reed is ready to take on a bigger role in the defense as he enters his second year in the league.

“Going into year two, after having a year under my belt, definitely helped,” Reed said, via the team’s website. “The coaches I have and the staff, they’re helping me develop into a young man that’s going to take on bigger roles this season. I’m excited for it. I’m prepared for it. I’m up for the challenge.”

Reed is embracing the role as an underdog after being drafted in the sixth round.

“I definitely feel like I was never supposed to go to the sixth round,” he said. “But I feel like God has plans for me. And I’m just going to continue to thrive in that aspect.”

Reed hopes to get on the field early and make himself indispensable by making an impact on special teams.

“DeMeco always says he wants football players,” Reed said. “And I believe I’m a football player. It’s not just being a safety. It’s being a football player all around the field. Special teams, defense, whatever the package is, nickel. I know I can do it all.”

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh said it remains to be seen how the team will utilize RBs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, but both will play significant roles in the offense.

“We’ll decide that as time goes, but those two complement each other very, very well,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “They’re both really, really good third down backs. I remember studying last year, you’re not beating Tony one-on-one in a protection system. The guy’s an elite blocker, and he’s also really good out of the backfield. And then Tyj, from a route-running ability, he’s really good in that regard. They do a really nice job complementing one another. So, like I said, we’ll figure all that out as time goes, but both are really good.“