AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Maxx Crosby, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Jeremy Fowler asked around the league about the top offensive tackles, with Broncos LT Garett Bolles receiving praise from an anonymous NFL coordinator: “Pass protection, he’s one of the most consistent. He can handle his own without help. He was a big part of the Broncos’ success on offense last year.”
- Fowler‘s list of interior linemen also saw G Quinn Meinerz ranked, with positive comments from an anonymous coordinator: “Mauler in the run game at the point of attack, good at the second level getting to linebackers, and solid in one-on-one pass pro. I know he was known for the gut and for run blocking, but he’s become more of a complete player. He belongs in the top group. Much better in pass pro, occasional lapse where he’s overly physical and misses, but he’s generally more in control.”
Chiefs
- Jeremy Fowler‘s quarterback rankings saw Patrick Mahomes take the No. 2 spot: “He still puts fear in people like no other quarterback — gives you a shot in every game,” an NFL quarterbacks coach said. “His skill set combined with his will to win puts him at the top.”
- “I think the hits were taking a toll even before the injury,” an NFL coordinator said of Mahomes. “He’s not the biggest guy. He’s such a stud, but the violent hits he’s taken, the big-time shots, are a thing.”
- One veteran NFL defensive coach was critical of Mahomes ‘ overall play: “Mahomes struggled even before the injury last year — held the ball too long and forced throws when it wasn’t necessary. Still tends to chase the big play instead of keeping the offense on schedule. If they don’t have him, they win three games, tops [last year].”
- Fowler‘s defensive tackle rankings had veteran DT Chris Jones among the league’s best: “He’s still a guy you have to game-plan for, but you don’t feel him as much as you used to,” an NFL coordinator said. “He’s been one of the best for a long time.”
Raiders
- Jeremy Fowler compiled a list of the league’s top tight ends heading into 2026, and Raiders TE Brock Bowers was in the No. 1 spot and drew praise from an anonymous NFL defensive coordinator: “As far as route running, separation, zone instincts, yards-after-catch ability combination — he’s better than the field in those areas. A down year won’t change that.”
- In his first season in Vegas, former Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum was a heavily sought-after free agent and wound up making Fowler‘s list of top interior linemen with a note from a veteran NFL defensive coach: “A heavy-handed center that can get to the second level. There aren’t many of those at the center position who can do that at a high level. And he can run the show from a communication standpoint.”
- Fowler also had Maxx Crosby listed among the best pass rushers in the NFL: “He’s a bad motherf—er,” an NFC exec said. “Versus the run, the pass, whatever. He’s a pain in the ass all game.”
- “You’re getting a complete body of work with Maxx; he does everything well,” an AFC executive added. “Pass rush, splash plays, great against the run, high motor, tackles in the backfield.”
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