Jaguars Signing S Kaevon Merriweather To Practice Squad

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Jaguars are signing former Texans S Kaevon Merriweather to their practice squad.

Merriweather, 26, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2023. He was let go in November and shortly after signed with the Lions’ practice squad.

Tampa Bay signed him back to their 53-man roster off Detroit’s practice squad in December 2024. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2025 but was let go in December.

From there, Merriweather caught on with Houston’s practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal this offseason before being among their final roster cuts.

In 2025, Merriweather appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and a safety.