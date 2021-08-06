Jaguars Sign WR/KR Tavon Austin, Activate QB C.J. Beathard & CB C.J. Henderson

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are signing WR/KR Tavon Austin to a contract on Friday.

The Jaguars confirmed the news and announced that they’ve placed S Daniel Thomas on the COVID-19 list and activated QB C.J. Beathard and CB C.J. Henderson from the COVID list.

Austin worked out for the Jets back in May but left New York without a deal.

Austin, 31, was the No. 8 overall pick back in 2013 for the then-St. Louis Rams. He signed a six-year, $56.14 million contract and was set to make base salaries of $3 million and $9.35 million over the next two years before he agreed to a pay cut in 2018.

The Cowboys traded a sixth-round pick for Austin in 2018. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal in 2019. He had stints with both the 49ers and Packers in 2020.

In 2020, Austin appeared in four games for the Packers and caught five passes for 20 yards receiving while totaling 14 punt return yards.

Beathard, 27, was drafted in the third round by the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.528 million contract and made a base salary of $946,179 for the 2020 season.

As a first-time free agent, Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jaguars this past March.

In 2020, Beathard appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 787 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 28 yards.

Henderson, 22, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in last year’s draft by the Jaguars. He signed a four-year, $20,516,020 rookie contract that includes a $12,480,742 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Jaguars to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Henderson has appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and recorded 36 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and six passes defended.