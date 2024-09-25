Jaguars Team To Watch For Bill Belichick?

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Jaguars are a team to watch as a potential landing spot for former Patriots HC Bill Belichick this coming offseason.

Jacksonville has struggled to start the 2024 season, opening with an 0-3 record under HC Doug Pederson. Dating back to last season, the Jaguars are 1-8 in their last nine games. If the struggles continue, it could put Pederson firmly on the hot seat.

Breer, who covered Belichick for years and years in New England and is pretty plugged in with his camp, thinks the Jaguars would check a lot of the boxes Belichick will be looking for in his next team if they end up having a coaching vacancy.

Breer points out the Jaguars have a quarterback, assuming Belichick is a fan of current starting QB Trevor Lawrence who was extended on a $55 million per year deal this past offseason.

He also adds Jaguars owner Shad Khan is largely an absentee owner and could grant Belichick the type of control he’s seeking. Khan has also had a long leash with coaches for the most part in the past.

Breer mentions Belichick has a relationship with Tony Khan, Shad’s son, and notes the team hired previous HC Doug Marrone back in 2017 largely on the back of a recommendation from Belichick, so it’s clear there is some sort of existing relationship.

All indications are Belichick will throw his hat back into the coaching ring this coming offseason as he chases the all-time NFL wins record.

The future Hall of Fame coach interviewed with the Falcons this past offseason after leaving New England and was thought to be the frontrunner for the position. But Atlanta hired HC Raheem Morris and Belichick was shut out of the remaining vacancies.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.