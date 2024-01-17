Jaguars To Interview Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen For Same Role

According to Bruce Feldman, the Jaguars are set to interview Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen for the same role on their staff.

Atlanta initially blocked the interview request from Jacksonville, as it would be a lateral move. But with a new head coach coming on board, there’s some question about Nielsen’s future with the Falcons.

Nielsen, 44, got his start in coaching at USC in 2002. He later was hired by Ole Miss as their DL coach in 2005 and spent the next decade-plus at various stops in college football as either a defensive coordinator or DL coach.

The Saints hired him away from N.C. State in 2017 to be their DL coach. He added assistant head coach to his title in 2021.

In 2022, the Saints promoted Nielsen to co-defensive coordinator along with Kris Richard. He took a full-time DC job with the Falcons in 2023.

In 2023, the Falcons defense was No. 18 in scoring defense, No. 11 in total defense, No. 8 in passing yards allowed and No. 20 in rushing yards allowed.