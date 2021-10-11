Jaguars Tried Out Four Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jacksonville Jaguars brought in four players for a workout on Monday.

That list includes:

OL Jared Hocker OL Jonathan Hubbard OL Elijah Nkansah RB Kerrith Whyte

Nkansah, 26, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the Seahawks practice squad.

Seattle cut him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he bounced on and off their practice squad before joining the Texans’ taxi squad in October. He spent 2020 one and off Houston’s practice squad before the Colts signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season.

Indianapolis waived him just before the 2021 draft and he was later claimed by the Titans. Nkansah had a brief stint on the Jets’ practice squad.

In 2018, Nkansah appeared in one game for the Seahawks.

Whyte, 24, was selected in the seventh round out of Florida Atlantic by the Bears in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

However, Chicago elected to waive Whyte that September and signed him to their practice squad once clearing waivers. The Steelers signed Whyte to their active roster later in the year.

Whyte spent all of last season on the Lions’ practice squad before a brief stint with the Bills this summer.

In 2019, Whyte appeared in six games for the Steelers and rushed 24 times for 122 yards (5.1 YPC) and caught one pass for nine yards.