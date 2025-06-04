Jaguars Waive OL Cooper Hodges With Failed Physical

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived G Cooper Hodges with a failed physical designation, per the NFL transaction wire. 

Cooper Hodges

He had a season-ending patella injury back in 2023 and was limited to nine games this past season. 

Hodges, 24, was a four-year starter at Appalachian State and a four-time All-Sun Belt selection, including first-team honors his final two seasons. 

The Jaguars selected him with the No. 226 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,292,492 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $105,492. 

In 2024, Hodges appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and made one start. 

