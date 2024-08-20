Jaguars Waive WR Brevin Easton

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they waived WR Brevin Easton on Tuesday.

He had been trying to make an impression as a rookie undrafted free agent.

Easton, 23, started his college career at Assumption before transferring to Albany. He signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

In two years at Albany, Easton caught 78 passes for 1,322 yards and 14 touchdowns.