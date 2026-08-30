Jaguars Waiving QB Joey Aguilar

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Jaguars are waiving QB Joey Aguilar.

Fowler adds the Jaguars are hoping to get Aguilar back on the practice squad.

Aguilar, 25, was born in Antioch, California, and transferred to Tennessee after time at Diablo Valley College and Appalachian State.

He was named Second-team All-Sun Belt and Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year in 2023. Aguilar signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft.

In his college career, Aguilar appeared in 36 games and made 37 starts, with a record of 21-15. He threw for 10,325 yards and completed 62.4 percent of his passes to go along with 80 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He also rushed 211 times for 557 yards and nine touchdowns.