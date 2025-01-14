Jaguars Will Interview Vikings DC Brian Flores On Friday

Albert Breer reports that Vikings DC Brian Flores will interview with the Jaguars for their head coaching position on Friday.

The Jaguars are up to ten candidates for the head coach position:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Flores also has interest from the Bears and Jets, so there’s a real chance he could be back as a head coach next season.

Flores, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We will have more on the Jaguars’ head coaching search as it becomes available.