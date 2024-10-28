Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Dealing With Chest Injury

According to Jeremy Fowler, Jaguars first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr. was believed to be in line to miss two to four weeks with a chest/rib injury.

Fowler adds Thomas is still getting tests to determine the full range of the injury and exactly how long he’ll be out.

Thomas told Michael DiRocco that the MRI was clean, however, and he’s hoping to get back on the practice field by the end of the week.

It’d be a big blow for Jacksonville if he misses time, as Thomas had quickly established himself as the team’s top receiver even though he was a rookie.

Thomas, 22, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $14,383,048 rookie contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Thomas has appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and caught 33 passes on 49 targets for 573 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 15 yards.