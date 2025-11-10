Seahawks C Jalen Sundell To Miss “Multiple Weeks” With Knee Injury

Seahawks C Jalen Sundell will be out “multiple weeks” with a knee injury, HC Mike Macdonald said, via Michael Dugar.
Sundell is a candidate for injured reserve, Macdonald added. At this time, his injury is not considered to be season-ending.
Sundell, 26, wound up signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State following the 2024 draft.
He’s in the second year of a three-year, $2,830,000 million contract that includes a base salary of $960,000 for 2025.
In 2025, Sundell has appeared in and started nine games at center for the Seahawks.
