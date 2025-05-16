Jamal Adams Would ‘Love To Be Back With Jets’

Free agent S Jamal Adams said during an appearance on The Jets Lounge that he would “love to be back with the Jets” and “finish it the right way.”

“I would love to be back with the Jets and, obviously, finish it the right way,” Adams said. “Man, that would be a dream come true, just to patch up that relationship and kind of make it work. Just come in there as a seasoned vet and give game to the young cats and help in any way, shape or form I can. I know I can still play football. I’m healthy and I can impact the game in a lot of ways. I just need that fair opportunity to come in and showcase what I can do.”



Things didn’t end well between Adams and the Jets. He wound up being traded to the Seahawks after extension talks broke down.

Adams took issue with former Jets HC Adam Gase and GM Joe Douglas before being moved.

Adams, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which included a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams this past March and he eventually signed on with the Titans. He signed with the Lions’ practice squad in December 2024 before being released.

In 2024, Adams appeared in five games for the Lions and Titans and recorded seven tackles.