Ja’Marr Chase To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hip Injury, Candidate For IR

Adam Schefter reports that Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him four to six weeks.

According to Schefter, Chase is a “prime candidate” to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Schefter adds that Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury.

Chase injured his hip against the Saints and aggravated it last week, which is why he’s now in position to miss extended time.

Chase, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2021. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus.

The Bengals will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Chase has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and caught 47 passes for 605 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Chase as the news is available.