Jared Goff Doubtful For Week 11, Lions Likely Starting Tim Boyle

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that QB Jared Goff (oblique) didn’t practice again today and is listed as doubtful for Week 11’s game against the Browns.

This means that the Lions will likely turn to Tim Boyle as their starting quarterback on Sunday.

Goff, 27, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks at the conclusion of the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

In 2021, Goff has appeared in nine games for the Lions and completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 76 yards.

Boyle, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and has remained on the team’s active roster the past three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent this offseason. He signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions back in March.

For his career, Boyle has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 75 yards and no touchdowns.