Jared Goff Doubtful To Play In Week 17, Lions Likely To Start Tim Boyle

Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday that QB Jared Goff is doubtful to play in Week 17’s game, which means Tim Boyle likely gets another start.

“I think it’ll be Boyle again, but we’ll see how (Goff) feels today,” Campbell said, per Kyle Meinke.

Goff has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Goff, 27, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks at the conclusion of the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

In 2021, Goff has appeared in 13 games for the Lions and completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.