Jason Witten Name To Watch For Cowboys?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk named former Cowboys TE Jason Witten as someone to watch in the Cowboys HC search.

Florio adds Witten is expected to become the coach at some point if not this year and many thought he would’ve joined the staff in 2025 to gain some experience even if they retained HC Mike McCarthy.

Witten, 42, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2003. He was in the second year of his five-year, $29.6 million contract and set to make a base salary of $5.75 million for the 2018 season when he announced his retirement from the NFL back in May of 2018.

ESPN later hired Witten as a broadcast analyst for “Monday Night Football” and the Cowboys placed him on the reserve/retired list. After one year out of football, Witten returned to the Cowboys for the 2019 season.

Witten signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in 2020.

For his career, Witten appeared in 271 games for the Cowboys and Raiders and caught 1,228 passes for 13,046 yards receiving and 74 touchdowns over the course of 17 seasons. Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and made two All-Pro teams.

Witten has spent the last four years as the head coach at Liberty Christian School which is a high school in Argyle, Texas.