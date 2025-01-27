Jason Witten Will Not Be Part Of Cowboys’ 2025 Staff

The Dallas Cowboys will not be hiring Jason Witten as part of their 2025 coaching staff, according to owner Jerry Jones.

“Certainly, Jason is an outstanding coach,” Jones said of Witten, via ProFootballTalk.

Jones reportedly spoke to Witten during their head-coaching search, but it’s uncertain what they discussed specifically.

Witten, 42, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2003. He was in the second year of his five-year, $29.6 million contract and set to make a base salary of $5.75 million for the 2018 season when he announced his retirement from the NFL back in May of 2018.

ESPN later hired Witten as a broadcast analyst for “Monday Night Football” and the Cowboys placed him on the reserve/retired list. After one year out of football, Witten returned to the Cowboys for the 2019 season.

Witten signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in 2020.

For his career, Witten appeared in 271 games for the Cowboys and Raiders and caught 1,228 passes for 13,046 yards receiving and 74 touchdowns over the course of 17 seasons. Witten was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and made two All-Pro teams.

Witten has spent the last four years as the head coach at Liberty Christian School which is a high school in Argyle, Texas.