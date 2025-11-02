Jayden Daniels Suffers Significant Left Arm/Elbow Injury

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels suffered a left arm/elbow injury during Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Daniels was sacked on the play and his left arm bent awkwardly. The medical staff placed his arm in a brace before he was carted off the field.

Based on video of the play, David Chao says Daniels appears to have suffered an elbow dislocation with torn ligaments. He adds that the hope is that Daniels avoid a fracture and that he could return this season.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Entering today’s game, Daniels had appeared in five games and completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 44 times for 211 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Daniels as the news is available.