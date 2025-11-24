Jayden Daniels Set To Practice But Longshot To Play Week 13

According to Ian Rapoport, Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is expected to return to practice this week after his absence from a dislocated left elbow.

However, Rapoport adds it’s considered a long shot for Daniels to be cleared to start for Washington in Week 13 against the Broncos.

Daniels avoided major ligament damage when he dislocated his left elbow a few weeks ago near the end of a blowout loss. Washington is virtually out of playoff contention but there’s still a shot they bring Daniels back to play this year.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Daniels has appeared in six games and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed 54 times for 262 yards and two more touchdowns.