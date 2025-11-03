Jayden Daniels Suffered Dislocated Elbow, Out Indefinitely Pending MRI

ESPN’s John Keim reports Commanders QB Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Seahawks.

Keim adds Daniels is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and give them an idea of a potential recovery timeline. Daniels is out indefinitely, but sources tell Keim “it is uncertain” if his season will be over.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Entering today’s game, Daniels had appeared in five games and completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 44 times for 211 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Daniels as the news is available.