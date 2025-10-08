Jerry Jones: Cowboys Are ‘Open For Business’ Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The Cowboys already made headlines this year when they traded LB Micah Parsons to the Packers before the regular season. When appearing on 105.3 The Fan, owner Jerry Jones said they remain “open for business” to make more trades.

“I think that’s constant,” Jones said. “I think that old sign out- ‘Open for Business’- is there, and I think that we are continually looking.”

Dallas is currently 2-2 after beating the Jets in Week 5. Jones could see teams that are falling out of playoff contention start making trade calls around the league.

“As we go into this season, teams will position themselves where they basically feel like less of a contender because of losses or because of circumstances on their team,” Jones said. “That’s when you’ll see, sometimes, some better players that are available because the team has decided to start redoing some things, on their salary cap structure, for instance. There’s opportunity there. And that’s when you start getting those calls.”

Jones reiterated that he thinks they are in a position to improve the team despite being .500 right now.

“Yes, we’re in a position to improve our team if we get an opportunity to,” Jones said.

We took a look at some Midseason Trade Block candidates this week and these are some of the players Jones could be considering.