Jerry Jones Looking Forward To Working Out Long-Term Deal With George Pickens

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he’s looking forward to working with impending free agent WR George Pickens on a long-term extension this offseason.

“I’m talking to George all the time by virtue of my excitement for him,” Jones said, via Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He’s better than, as far as what he contributed to our team, showing the potential that he could contribute. I’m looking forward to getting things worked out so George can be a Cowboy a long time.”

Jones was asked about Pickens missing some meetings this past season.

“I’ve missed a few [meetings] myself,” Jones said with a laugh. “Something came up.”

Pickens could be a franchise tag this offseason if the two parties are unable to work out a long-term deal.

Pickens, 24, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and a second-team preseason All-SEC at Georgia. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus when he was traded to the Cowboys after the draft for a future third-round pick.

In 2025, Pickens appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.