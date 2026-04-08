Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Absolutely Willing To Trade Up In Draft

Speaking at the owners meetings last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teased a potential trade with Dallas’ big collection of draft picks this year.

“I’ve looked at that mirror a lot, about how to go up and down and trade and do those kinds of things,” Jones said, via the team’s official website. “Absolutely. We’ll entertain improving or an in-draft read on what gives us a better chance to get another player, and still have our pick and the red meat of top players. Now that has an on-the-board aspect to it, but it’s very doable.”

Thanks to the trade of DE Micah Parsons last year, Dallas owns the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in the first round. The Cowboys have eight total selections, including a third, fourth, three fifths and a seventh.

There are still a bunch of needs on defense, as the Cowboys weren’t able to address every hole in free agency. Linebacker in particular stands out as a weakness but the Cowboys could use help at cornerback and edge rusher too.

That first pick at No. 12 puts them in striking distance to get into the top 10 for one of their favorite defensive prospects, if that’s the route Jones and the Cowboys choose to go. In typical Jones fashion, he wasn’t willing to rule out any kind of trade — going up or down.

“You should — when you’ve got the kind of assets or the kind of ammunition we’ve got in this draft, you should look at all machinations,” Jones said. “It’s one thing to sit here right now, it’s another thing to sit and look at it three hours into the draft and see what you got there. So all of that is a possibility. This is an obvious statement, but nothing — no amount of skill, no amount of knowledge — can beat having a lot of draft capital, having a lot of picks. That’ll win most of the time.”

The Cowboys have had official 30 visits with a host of defensive prospects, including a few who are typically projected to be off the board by the time they pick.

The full list, per our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker:

We’ll have more on the Cowboys ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft as the news is available.