Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Have Made One Trade, Possibly More To Come

Per Jon Machota of The Athletic, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on SiriusXM that they have made a trade.

Jones also said they could make a couple of more moves before tomorrow’s 4 P.M. ET deadline. He said the player will be on the field immediately and implied it could be on the defensive side.

“Immediately it will have him on the field and it will address some of the things that have been our shortcomings,” Jones said.

Jones, 83, bought the team from Bum Bright back in 1989 for $140 million and has raised the value to $10 billion.

Since purchasing the team, Jones has operated as owner, team president, and general manager.

He replaced HC Tom Landry with Jimmy Johnson, and shortly after, the team won three Super Bowls in 1992, 1993, and 1995, respectively.

In 2014, Jones was named the league’s Executive of the Year, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.