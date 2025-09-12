Jerry Jones: Trading Micah Parsons ‘Best Way’ To Maximize Chances To ‘Get Super Bowl’ For Dak Prescott

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asked again about the decision to trade star DE Micah Parsons to the Packers a few weeks ago.

The move has seemingly elevated Green Bay’s defensive unit to being one of the best in the league.

Jones believes there are always ways to scheme around not having a great player available.

“There are 30 other teams, other than the Cowboys, playing without Micah,” Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “There’s ways to play defense and scheme that don’t necessarily involve, on any player, whether it be Deion Sanders, looking way back or who it is… A lot of people won a lot of games and didn’t have Deion Sanders on the field for them. How’d that happen? That’s called you’ve got to have about minimum 40-something players to play this game.”

Jones reiterated that the trade ultimately comes down to booster their future assets to build around QB Dak Prescott in the coming years.

“I see an allocation. I see more of an allocation here,” Jones said. “As opposed to Herschel Walker, which was to basically get draft picks and was basically a recognition that we would compete on another day, this was not that. This was a very conscious trade to get three, four, five, six players for one.

“Which will be better off? The one player? Outstanding. He’s an outstanding player. But we should be able to get, as a matter of fact, we’ve got one on the field [Kenny Clark]. And of course, people say, ‘But he’s no Micah.’ Well, I’m not going to debate that at all because Micah is very, very special. But I’ll tell you this right now, by the time this happens, and as we look forward to Dak’s time, when we made his contract and we look forward, this was the best way to maximize our chance to get a Super Bowl for Dak (Prescott).”

Jones also touched on positional value and allocating that much money to a non-quarterback.

“With a player of that stature and of that color, in terms of his romance, what he might be able to bring, everybody’s looking for the guy that can absolutely, singly make the defense. Everybody wants that guy,” Jones said. “We had him for four years. You see what we did for four years. My point is one guy doesn’t do it.

“The closest thing there is for one guy to make that much difference is a quarterback. When you start going from there, then man, you’ve got to really look at allocating $100 million, $200 million and allocating that over many players and positions. That’s exactly what I did.” Prescott, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him. The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million. Prescott was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 but signed a four-year, $240 million extension with Dallas back in September. The deal also includes $231 million guaranteed, $80 million of which comes in a signing bonus. In 2025, Prescott has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 188 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions.