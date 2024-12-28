Jets Activate K Greg Zuerlein From IR

The New York Jets announced they have activated K Greg Zuerlein from injured reserve.

Additionally, the Jets are elevating DL Bruce Hector from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 17.

Zuerlein, 37, is a former six-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He played eight seasons for the Rams and finished out the final year of a three-year, $6.75 million contract that included $2.375 million guaranteed when the Rams allowed him to leave in free agency.

Zuerlein signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the Cowboys and was entering the final year of his deal when the team opted to let him go. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Jets and re-signed with the team in 2023.

The Jets later signed Zuerlein to a two-year, $8.4 million deal in 2024.

In 2024, Zuerlein appeared in eight games for the Jets and converted nine of 15 field goal attempts (60 percent) to go along with 13 of 14 extra-point tries.