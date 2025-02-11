Jets Officially Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

The New York Jets officially announced their new on Tuesday under new HC Aaron Glenn.

Here’s the new staff:

Tanner Engstrand – Offensive Coordinator

– Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner – Senior Assistant/Pass Game Coordinator

– Senior Assistant/Pass Game Coordinator Jeff Blasko – Tight Ends

– Tight Ends Steve Heiden – Offensive Line

– Offensive Line Shawn Jefferson – Wide Receivers

– Wide Receivers Charles London – Quarterbacks

– Quarterbacks Nic McKissic-Luke – Running Backs

– Running Backs Brian Natkin – Assistant Offensive Line

– Assistant Offensive Line Junior Taylor – Offensive Assistant

– Offensive Assistant Steve Wilks – Defensive Coordinator



Defensive Coordinator Chris Harris – Defensive Backs / Pass Game Coordinator

– Defensive Backs / Pass Game Coordinator Dre Bly – Assistant Defensive Backs

– Assistant Defensive Backs Aaron Curry – Linebackers

– Linebackers Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line

– Assistant Defensive Line Eric Washington – Defensive Line

– Defensive Line Nathaniel Willingham – Assistant Linebackers

– Assistant Linebackers Alonso Escalante – Defensive Assistant / Nickels

– Defensive Assistant / Nickels Roosevelt Williams – Defensive Assistant

– Defensive Assistant Chris Banjo – Special Teams Coordinator

Special Teams Coordinator Kevin O’Dea – Special Teams Assistant

– Special Teams Assistant Jon Berger – Game Management

Turner, 42, is the son of veteran coach Norv Turner. He began his NFL career as a graduate assistant at Oregon State back in 2005. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Panthers in 2011 as an offensive quality control coach.

From there, Turner had stints with the Browns and Vikings before he was eventually hired as the Panthers QB coach in 2018. Carolina then promoted him to offensive coordinator/QB coach.

Turner left along with HC Ron Rivera to join Washington in 2020 and signed an extension heading into the 2022 season. However, he was let go after the season. The Raiders hired him as their passing game coordinator in 2023.

In 2024, Turner served as the Raiders’ interim offensive coordinator.

In 2022 under Turner, the Commanders were No. 20 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 21 in passing yards.

Harris, 42, was a sixth-round pick in 2005 as a safety out of UL Monroe and played for eight seasons with the Bears, Panthers, Lions, and Jaguars before announcing his retirement in 2013.

He began his coaching career as the Bears’ defensive quality control coach from 2013-2014 and became the Chargers’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2016–2019. From there, the Commanders hired him as defensive backs coach from 2020-2022.

The Titans hired him as defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2023.

Washington, 55, served as the defensive line coach at Northwestern from 2004-07 before departing to become the Bears defensive assistant/assistant defensive line coach in 2008.

After three years in Chicago, Washington was hired by the Panthers as their defensive line coach in 2011. He held the position for six years before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.

After Carolina fired the coaching staff in 2019, Washington left to join the Bills as DL coach in 2020. He joined the Bears as defensive coordinator in 2024.