Jets Announce Eight Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced eight roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game.

The full list includes:

Carter, 22, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

Carter signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Carter has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and recorded 111 carries for 430 yards (3.9 YPC) and four touchdowns. He also has 32 receptions on 46 targets for 308 yards.