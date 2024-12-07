Jets Announce Five Moves, Place LB C.J. Mosley On IR

The New York Jets announced they have placed LB C.J. Mosley on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Jets have activated WR Allen Lazard and OL Wes Schweitzer off injured reserve and released OL Connor McGovern. New York also elevated CB Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad for Week 14 against the Dolphins.

Mosley, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,788,002 rookie contract before the Ravens picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Mosley made a base salary of $8,718,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets that included $51 million guaranteed. New York re-signed him to a two-year, $17.25 million extension back in March.

In 2024, Mosley has appeared in four games and recorded 17 tackles.