Jets Announce Nine Roster Moves Ahead Of Week 9

The New York Jets announced they have placed WR Allen Lazard and DT Leki Fotu on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Jets have released TE Anthony Firkser and signed OL Alec Lindstrom and K Riley Patterson to the active roster. New York also elevated DBs Kendall Sheffield and Jarious Monroe for Week 9’s game against the Texans.

Finally, the Jets activated TE Kenny Yeboah off injured reserve and signed DE Takkarist McKinley to the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Jets’ practice squad:

Lazard, 28, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before the Packers signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2018 season. He was re-signed by the Packers as an exclusive rights free agent the following two offseasons and was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2022.

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Jets last year.

In 2024, Lazard has appeared in seven games for the Jets and recorded 30 receptions on 44 targets for 412 yards and five touchdowns.