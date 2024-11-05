Jets Announce Three Roster Moves

The Jets announced three roster moves on Tuesday, signing offensive linemen Zack Bailey and Matt Cindric to the practice squad.

The team also released veteran S Marquise Blair from the unit.

Bailey, 28, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in May of 2019. He lasted a season in Tampa Bay before being cut loose and re-signed to the practice squad in September of 2020.

From there, he signed with the Vikings’ practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal but was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts and signed with their practice squad. He later joined the Colts’ practice squad in October of 2021 but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

Bailey signed to the Commanders’ practice squad and signed a futures deal with the team, later being waived before joining the Chargers.

During his college career at South Carolina, Bailey was a three-year starter and earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2018.

In 2022, Bailey appeared in his lone career game for the Chargers.