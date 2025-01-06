Jets Announced 10 Futures Signings

The New York Jets announced they have signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot during the spring and summer.

Evans, 23, is a former sixth-round round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract when Los Angeles cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit coming out of the preseason.

After a brief stint on the practice squad, the Rams cut Evans again and he later caught on with the Jets.

In 2023, Evans appeared in 10 games for the Rams and recorded nine rushing attempts for 19 yards (2.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.