Jets Asking For Third-Round Pick To Trade Breece Hall, Second For Jermaine Johnson

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says it would take a third-round pick for the Jets to trade RB Breece Hall today and a second-round pick for them to part with DE Jermaine Johnson.

This is consistent with previous reports about the asking price for both players. The Jets are listening to offers given their struggles so far this season but don’t appear to want to give away certain players who could still be a part of the team’s future.

A number of teams are reportedly in the market for running back help at this time and Hall is, arguably, the best option out there that we know of right now.

Johnson told Rich Cimini of ESPN that he doesn’t expect to get traded ahead of the upcoming deadline after speaking with the front office.

“I’m definitely wanted here, and I want to stay here,” Johnson said. “That’s been understood. Hence the tweet.”

Several teams are in the market for a pass rusher, and Johnson could net the Jets a decent return. However, it sounds like he’s part of their plans moving forward.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in eight games for the Jets and rushed for 581 yards on 117 carries (5.0 YPC) with two touchdowns to go along with 21 receptions on 30 targets for 178 yards receiving. He’s also thrown a touchdown pass.

Johnson, 26, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,087,423 rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and included a $6.7 million signing bonus when the Jets picked up Johnson’s fifth-year option worth $13,411,000 for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded 19 total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on the Jets as the news is available.