Jets Benching Zach Wilson For Week 12

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets just announced in a team meeting that QB Zach Wilson is not going to be the starter for this week’s game against the Bears.

Wilson’s status was up in the air for the first time since he was drafted after Jets HC Robert Saleh refused to commit to him as the starter following another disastrous performance against the Patriots last week.

More than how poorly he played, it was Wilson’s lack of accountability that seemed to precipitate this move, as Saleh risked losing the rest of the locker room.

There’s no official word on who the new starting quarterback is but Jets QB Mike White is currently No. 2 on the depth chart ahead of veteran QB Joe Flacco.

Wilson, 23, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2022, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Jets and completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Jets quarterback situation as the news is available.