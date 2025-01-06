Jets CB D.J. Reed Planning To Test Free Agency

Jets CB D.J. Reed is in the final year of his contract and was clear about his intention to test the open market this offseason.

“I’m ready to go to free agency, bro. I’m ready to see what’s next for me,” Reed said, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long.

Reed is surprised about New York’s defensive issues and expected them to be an “elite” group before the season.

“I was going to have 10 picks,” Reed added. “We were going to be elite. I thought that we’d be up in the score late in games and teams would have to throw the ball and I’m going to make plays on the ball.”

Reed, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Kansas State by the 49ers in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,771,371 rookie contract and made a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

The 49ers waived him with a non-football injury designation in 2020 and the Seahawks later claimed him off waivers.

The Jets signed Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal back in March of 2022.

In 2024, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 64 total tackles, one sack and 11 pass deflections.

We will have more news on Reed as it becomes available.