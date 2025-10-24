Jets Claim LB Kobe King Off Waivers From Vikings

The New York Jets announced they’ve claimed LB Kobe King off waivers from the Vikings on Friday.
King, 22, was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract, but was cut loose this week.
In 2025, King has appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded four tackles.
