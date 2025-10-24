Jets Claim LB Kobe King Off Waivers From Vikings

The New York Jets announced they’ve claimed LB Kobe King off waivers from the Vikings on Friday.

We've claimed LB Kobe King off waivers. 📰: https://t.co/QrRmc8YQr2 pic.twitter.com/H0xlVegfn2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 24, 2025

King, 22, was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract, but was cut loose this week.

In 2025, King has appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded four tackles.